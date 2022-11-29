AIIMS Cyber Attack To Be Treated As 'terror Attack' As Servers Remain Down For 7th Day

As the servers of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi remained down for the seventh consecutive day, the Ministry of Home Affairs is mulling transferring the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). According to the sources, the AIIMS cyber attack is likely to be treated as a terror attack by the central investigation agency.

The development came after hackers on Monday allegedly demanded an estimated Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from Delhi AIIMS as its server remained out of order. However, the claim has been officially rejected by Delhi police. Following the hack, the authorities feared that the data of around three to four crore patients could have been compromised due to the breach, which was detected on November 23.

Issuing a statement, AIIMS Delhi stated, "The data restoration and server cleaning is in progress and is taking some time due to the volume of data and the large number of servers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security. All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc., continue to run in manual mode."

AIIMS server continues to remain down

Earlier on November 23, Delhi AIIMS reported a massive failure in its server leading the officials to manually manage the OPD and sample collection. Following the incident, the two system analysts at the hospital were also suspended by AIIMS authorities after being served show-cause notices for alleged neglect of their duties.

Following this, a case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi police on November 25. The teams of the National Informatics Centre and the Indian Computer Emergency Response are trying to restore the patients' data that is believed to be breached.

According to PTI, the AIIMS network sanitisation work is in progress. Antivirus solutions have been organised for servers and computers. It has been installed on nearly 1,200 out of 5,000 computers. Twenty out of 50 servers have been scanned and this activity is ongoing 24x7.