AIIMS Delhi Cancels Remaining Part Of Winter Vacation For Its Staff Amid COVID Surge

After a notable 10% hike in COVID-19 cases across the country, on January 4 the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi announced to have scrapped down the remainder of doctors' and medical staff's winter vacation. The prescribed vacation was until January 10, however, recording a sudden surge in SARS-CoV-2 infections coupled with the spread of the WHO-acclaimed 'variant of concern' and 'highly transmissible' Omicron, the Institute cut short their holidays.

The national capital continues to top the list of Omicron spread across the country with 382 cases while 57 patients have recuperated from the WHO-acclaimed 'variant of concern'. Recording a spike of 28% in 24 hours, Delhi reported 4,099 fresh COVID-19 cases from 3,194 on a preceding day. With the tally, Delhi's cumulative case count has shot up to 14,58,220 and containment zones soared to a whopping 2,008 mark.

Notably, officials said that the hospitalisation witnessed an upward trend from 307 on Sunday to 420 as on Monday. On the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination of teenagers, the national capital administered 20,998 first shots. As per the government data, as many as 1.01 million children are eligible for the liberalised COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19

Amid growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19 during election rallies, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, the AAP supremo revealed that he had isolated himself at his residence after experiencing mild symptoms. Moreover, he urged those who came in touch with him also to isolate themselves and undergo a COVID-19 test.

A day earlier, Kejriwal had attended a massive rally of AAP in Uttarakhand, where the party is seeking to make inroads in the upcoming polls. Moreover, he also visited poll-bound Punjab from December 30 to January 1 and addressed several mass gatherings. This includes a 'Shanti Yatra' in Patiala where he was seen marching alongside hundreds of people without wearing a mask.

Image: PTI/Shutterstock Representative Image