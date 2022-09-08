AIIMS Delhi Developing Mobile App For Eye Patients; Calls It 'demand Of The Time'

In a bid to provide necessary help to eye patients and also create awareness about the different procedures at the hospital, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has been developing a mobile application for those seeking treatment for their eyes. The app is said to provide information about the admission procedure, eye transplant, and also post-surgery follow-up.

Speaking on the same, AIIMS Delhi, RP Centre Chief, Dr JS Titiyal told ANI that the application is a demand of time and will help in speeding up the treatment.

“I think it’s a demand of time. COVID has also made us realise that you have to approach people in a different manner because a physical approach may be difficult sometimes. It’s only for people coming from far-off places”, he said.

Furthermore speaking about the benefits of the mobile app, he said that if developed it can help doctors have direct interaction with the patient.

"We are going to have a camera system in that which can take the photograph of the eye, especially the interior part, cornea, and this picture we can see in the national eye bank, which is 24 hours working every day and report back to the patient if they are suffering for some disease. If they have been registered with us, we can tell them what is their timeframe for coming for admission and transplantation,” Dr Titiyal further added.

Pointing out the difficulty in the follow-up of a patient after any surgery, Dr Titiyal said that in case a patient develops a rejection after an eye transplant, it has to be treated within a few days. However, with the help of the application, the patient's condition can be immediately picked up and he can be immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Covid affected eye donation in country. Last year we got 1/3rd of what we were getting earlier while there's 3 fold increase in patients waiting for transplant surgeries. We need help from eye banks as at AIIMS we provide free treatment to poor patients:Dr JS Titiyal, AIIMS Delhi pic.twitter.com/r3AkyiwysE — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

“He said that the app can also be used to connect various hospitals where people are trained for transplantation", he also said.

The app will be an entity of AIIMS Delhi

While stating that the mobile app will also help connect AIIMS to other hospitals for any kind of support for admitted eye patients during or after transplantation, the doctor also said that training can be provided to explain the kind of treatment required for any patient.

Apart from that, he also clarified that the application will be a simple one and will only belong to AIIMS.

“The App is going to be an AIIMS entity only, “This app will be an AIIMS entity because this is not the very extraordinary type, it will be a simple app where you are going to have a photographic relationship. Fortunately, in India now every corner is connected with Wi-Fi. Everybody has a smartphone nowadays. So this is going to be a simple approach,” he said,

Image: PTI