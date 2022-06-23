AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria Likely To Get 3-month Extension: Reports

Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria is likely to get another extension of three months, as per the reports. According to reports, top decision-making authorities have agreed regarding the extension of Randeep Guleria.

This comes after the Prime Minister-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) asked the Union Health Ministry on June 20 for a larger pool of candidates for the position of director of AIIMS Delhi. It is pertinent to mention Dr Guleria was appointed as director of AIIMS Delhi for a term of five years on 28 March 2017 and his tenure, which was set to end on March 24 this year, was extended by three months. If Guleria's tenure is extended as per the reports, this will be the second extension for the current AIIMS Delhi director.

Notably, in March, a search-cum-selection committee shortlisted the names of three doctors for the position of director of AIIMS Delhi. These names were then approved by AIIMS's top decision-making body and forwarded to the ACC for ultimate approval. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions did, however, write a brief to the Union Health Ministry on June 20 noting that the ACC's competent authority had instructed them to return the current proposal and request a wider panel of candidates for the ACC's consideration.

According to the reports, the memorandum does not mean the names which were given earlier after being shortlisted will not be considered. Notably, the three AIIMS doctors whose names were recommended earlier were Nikhil Tandon, Head of the Department of Endocrinology; Rajesh Malhotra, Chief of AIIMS Trauma Centre and the Head of the Department of Orthopaedics; and Pramod Garg, Professor in the Gastroenterology Department.