AIIMS Delhi Organises Blood Donation Camp; CAPF Personnel Make It A Success

Hundreds of CAPF personnel including Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Services Selection Board (SSB), Rapid Action Force (RAF) participated in a Mega Blood Donation camp organised by AIIMS, New Delhi.

The Security Forces lined up outside the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for voluntary blood donation on Wednesday in the national capital. Speaking on the drive, DG BSF Rakesh Asthana exhorted all jawans and fellow citizens to come forward and donate blood during the Mega Blood Donation Camp organized on Tuesday.

"I am glad that a mega blood camp is being organized by AIIMS, New Delhi. Blood donation is a great deed, and it can also be called the donation of life. We should join this camp and go ahead and donate blood. I am sure the BSF personnel, along with other citizens of the country will join this campaign and make it a success," he said in a video shared by the official Twitter handle of BSF.

The blood donation camp is being set up at Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium of AIIMS from 8 am to 8 pm, during which more than 3,000 people are expected to donate blood. Even as the country beats the COVID-19 crisis, the demand for blood donation for conducting operations, etc. has increased. In light of the same, AIIMS has organized a blood donation camp and appealed to people to make the drive successful.

