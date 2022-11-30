AIIMS Delhi Seeks Assistance From DRDO Amid Cyber Attack; To Purchase 4 New Servers

After All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi confirmed on Tuesday that the e-hospital data has been restored, all the computer systems are now functioning in manual mode.

The servers remained down for the eighth consecutive day and currently, the network is being sanitised before full services can be restored, the hospital said. This process will take some time due to the volume of data as well as a large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. It was feared that the personal data of three to four crore patients were at stake owing to the cyber attack.

AIIMS Seeks Helping Hand From DRDO

Amid the ransomware attack on the institute, the hospital has now sought assistance from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and has asked for four new servers. As per the sources, a meeting was held by AIIMS Director, Dr. M Srinivas with all department heads, where the decision was made to purchase four servers from DRDO immediately in a bid to resume the functioning of the institute.

AIIMS Cyber Attack

Notably, the server of the AIIMS, Delhi faced a widescale cyber attack, details of which were released by the institution on November 23. The cyber attack caused the officials to manually manage the OPD and sample collection which later led to the suspension of system authorities for their alleged neglect. Following the incident, the two system analysts at the hospital were also suspended by AIIMS authorities after being served show-cause notices for alleged neglect of their duties.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi police then registered a case of extortion and cyber terrorism on November 25 and the National Informatics Centre along with the Indian Computer Emergency Response were deployed to restore the potentially breached patients' data.

The experts also applied antivirus solutions on nearly 1,200 out of 5,000 computers and servers. Notably, the servers have been restored just in time as the Ministry of Home Affairs was planning to transfer the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and investigate it as a terror attack. Notably, PTI reported that hackers have demanded Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from AIIMS, however, the Delhi police said, "no ransom demand as being quoted by certain sections of the media has been brought to notice by AIIMS authorities".