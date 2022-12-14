AIIMS Delhi Server Attack Originated From China? Data Of Hacked Servers Now Retrieved

According to the details filed in the FIR in connection with the cyber attack on the servers of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the attack originated from China, said a senior government source, ANI reported. However, the data from the five servers have been successfully retrieved now, he added.

"AIIMS Delhi server attack was by the Chinese, FIR details that the attack had originated from China. Of 100 servers (40 physical and 60 virtual), five physical servers were successfully infiltrated by the hackers. The damage would have been far worse but is now contained. Data in the five servers have been successfully retrieved now," said the source from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

#BREAKING | FIR details that AIIMS Delhi server attack originated from China. Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgrQFs pic.twitter.com/36JPRrfrhB — Republic (@republic) December 14, 2022

Data retrieved

The data, however, has been recovered after the attack on the AIIMS servers which were compromised on November 23. In a statement, AIIMS authorities said, "The eHospital data has been restored on the servers. The network is being sanitised before the services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and the large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security."

"All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc continue to run on manual mode," the statement had said.

An investigation was launched earlier in December by a special cell of the Delhi police into the attack on the IT systems at AIIMS. As per official sources, a team from the Central Forensic Lab (CFSL) was given the task of investigating the hack and identifying the source of the malware attack.

Image: Republic Bharat