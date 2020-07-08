COVID-19: AIIMS Delhi Starts Tele-Consultation Twice A Week To Guide State Doctors

In a bid to strengthen Centre's efforts to reduce coronavirus mortality, AIIMS-Delhi has begun teleconsultation guidance to state doctors on Covid-19 clinical management. The Union Health Ministry stated that the consultation will take place twice a week starting from July 8. Tele-consultation is a critical component of the clinical intervention protocol for Coronavirus.

According to the official notification, the sessions will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays. Ten hospitals with more than 1,000 beds will be participating in the first session,

The ministry informed a specialist team of doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi will handhold the States in the clinical management of COVID-19 patients to reduce the case fatality rate.A total of 17 such states shall be covered including Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and others. The first session will be led by Dr Anand Mohan, HOD, Pulmonary Medicine, AIIMS, Delhi. This teleconsultation exercise shall be extended to another 61 hospitals

READ: Centre tells states, UTs to amplify awareness on mental health amid rising COVID cases

Meanwhile, India reported a spike of 22,752 new COVID19 cases and 482 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 7,42,417 including 2,64,944 active cases, 4,56,831 cured/ discharged/ migrated & 20,642 deaths.

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's COVID-19 tally at 7.42 lakh; 4,56,830 people recover

Centre tells states, UTs to amplify awareness on mental health amid rising COVID cases

Taking a major step on Tuesday in view of the increasing psychosocial concerns among people during COVID-l9, Centre has told states and Union Territories to strengthen mechanisms to spread awareness. Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan has directed the states to conduct awareness campaigns as a part of the government's response to COVID-19.

Sudan in a letter addressed to the Chief Secretaries of the state, suggested setting up of helplines citing Ministry's already existing helpline (080-4611 0007), in collaboration with National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) to provide psychosocial support by mental health professionals.

READ: COVID-19: Convalescent plasma therapy in Goa from next week, says Health Minister Rane

READ: CM Kejriwal seeks report from health secy on COVID-19 deaths