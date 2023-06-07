AIIMS Delhi Thwarts Malware Attack; No Data Breach This Time

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), cybersecurity systems detected a malware attack on Tuesday, June 6, at around three in the afternoon. However, according to AIIMS, the attempt was successfully thwarted, and the threat was neutralised by its deployed cybersecurity systems. In its statement, AIIMS also stated, "The eHospital services are fully secure and functioning normally."

A malware attack was detected at 1450 hrs by the cyber-security systems in AIIMS, New Delhi

The attempt was successfully thwarted, and the threat was neutralised by the deployed cyber-security systems. The eHospital services remain to be fully secure and are functioning normally June 6, 2023

Statement from the Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology

Regarding another cyberattack on AIIMS, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, said, "E-Hospital.aiims.edu is an internal application not available for internet users. Someone may have tried accessing this portal, and an alert was generated due to the security layer used by AIIMS." The minister further clarified in his tweet, "Error messages have also been rectified now."

https://t.co/7f4NUeR7oI is an internal application not available for internet users.



Someone may have tried accessing this portal and alert generated due to security layer used by AIIMS. Same person may have taken a screenshot of error msg and circulated it.



There is no… https://t.co/pmfNpanIzd — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) June 6, 2023

The minister addressed the allegation of another cyberattack, stating that there hasn't been a data breach and the person who might have tried to gain access to the portal might have taken a screenshot of the error message and circulated it.

Last year, AIIMS was targeted in a ransomware attack

AIIMS has been the target of several cyberattacks in the last few months. In November 2022, AIIMS Delhi fell victim to a severe ransomware attack, resulting in a complete shutdown of its servers and several days of disrupted operations. The incident led to the registration of a case involving extortion and cyber terrorism by the IFSO unit of the Delhi Police. As a consequence, two analysts responsible for server security were suspended. Collaborative efforts were undertaken by various investigative agencies, including the NIA, Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, Delhi Cybercrime Special Cell, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Intelligence Bureau, CBI, National Forensic Sciences University, and National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre, along with the Delhi Police.

The attack exposed a massive data breach of approximately 40 million records, and encrypted 1.3 Terabytes of data including sensitive information belonging to influential individuals. The value attributed to healthcare records further underscores the severity of the breach. AIIMS took around six days after the ransomware attack to fully restore the e-hospital’s data, highlighting the importance of cybersecurity within the healthcare sector.