AIIMS Director Asks Doctors, Staff To Report Presence Of Unauthorised Agents On Hospital Campus

Cracking the whip on unauthorised people from private establishments who exploit patients, the AIIMS administration has shared a WhatsApp number and urged the doctors and staff members to report the presence of such agents on the hospital premises.

According to a circular issued by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr M Srinivas on Friday, the security staff shall ensure that all such people are handed over to the police outpost at the hospital for trespassing and exploiting patients.

The information may also be e-mailed to director@aiims.edu, the circular said.

It mentioned that unidentified and unauthorised individuals belonging to certain private companies, hospitals, laboratories and radiology centres etc., are often seen roaming inside the AIIMS campus to seek monetary gain from the patients.

It is also learnt that they facilitate the issuance of OPD cards and admissions. These agents also divert patients for laboratory or radiology investigations to private facilities.

Some of them sell medicines, disposables, surgical items and implants, the circular said.

All such unidentified individuals, vendors and agents are strictly barred from entering the hospital campus, according to the circular.

"All the doctors, nurses and staff members are hereby instructed that, even on slightest suspicion of presence of any unauthorised and unidentified person in the campus or around the departments and areas of the campus, immediately report to the special WhatsApp number 9355023969," it stated.

The identity of the person who reports about such unauthorised people will be kept confidential and appropriate action will be taken to stop the exploitation of the patients.

Wearing the designated uniform and displaying identity cards is a simple method to enhance the security on the hospital premises and this will enable the administration to identify any unauthorised individual.

Hence, the circular asked all the staff members of the AIIMS to ensure that identity cards are worn within the campus. In addition, the staff working in the operation theatre shall have their names embroidered on their scrubs.

"Heads of the departments are also hereby requested to ensure that all the waiting lists are attended, which will prevent the patients from falling into the trap of these agents and getting exploited financially. Administration shall provide necessary support to all the heads of the departments as and where necessary, which will enable them to complete the waiting lists," the circular said.

If any such unauthorised person or agent is found anywhere on the campus, the respective area in-charges such as senior resident doctors, faculty members, nursing officers and other staff shall also be held responsible and deemed to be helping these agents and touts, and disciplinary action as deemed fit shall be taken against them.

"It is reiterated that all the doctors, nursing staff and other staff are hereby being informed to specifically report any such presence and movement of unauthorised agents at hospital premises," the circular said.