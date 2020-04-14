'Aggressive Lockdown Only Solution': AIIMS Director Cites China's Action Against COVID-19

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown to May 3, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria has supported the Prime Minister's decision of the lockdown extension by giving the example of China's success in controlling the spread of Coronavirus by imposing an "aggressive lockdown" in the infected region.

If we look at the data coming from China, what really made a difference is bringing the cases down and decreasing the mortality, was an aggressive lockdown in hotspots. China actually locked people in the hotspots so they did not come outside. It becomes important for people to understand here," Guleria said while speaking with Republic TV, elaborating the importance of strict adherence to lockdown protocol.

"We have reached an inflexion point where the next one week is very very important. If we are able to get these cases stabilised, especially in the hotspots over the next one week then the curve will not rise as the spike seen in many countries and the only solution for India is an aggressive lockdown, aggressive quarantine and monitoring for patients of illness in the hotspots," he added while reiterating the significance of lockdown.

PM Modi on April 14 extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 which is another 19 days, taking note of the spike in the COVID-19 positive cases in the country. The nation has been witnessing an alarming swell in the number of COVID-19 positive cases by the hour. Despite the 21-days nationwide lockdown reaching its culmination, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has risen to 10,363, of which 339 have succumbed to the infection while 1,035 have recovered and discharged with 8,988 cases still active, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.