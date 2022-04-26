After issuing a notice earlier in the day, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, Dr Randeep Guleria has appealed to the nursing staff to join their duties after they decided to go on an indefinite strike starting April 26 onwards. He also observed that the patients and their families did not get treatment on time and the nurses, instead of "relieving patients, are putting them in danger." The nursing staff is protesting against the suspension of Harish Kajla, the President of the Nurses Union. They are demanding immediate revocation of Kajla's suspension.

In a press briefing, Dr. Randeep Guleria said, "Patients & their families didn't get treatment on time. Nurses Union shouted at doctors on duty. Instead of relieving patients, they put them in danger. We don't stand for it. I appeal to them to join their duties."

On Tuesday, April 26, AIIMS Delhi issued a notice to its employees and faculty members, saying that the 'Code of Conduct' is to be adhered by all the Nursing Officers and Senior Nursing Officers of the Institute, irrespective of their grade and cadre and also the various Unions/Associations representing them in order to maintain peace and harmony in the campus and the smooth functioning of the Institute.

AIIMS said that no employee will "cease work for any reason." The prestigious Institute also banned the use of loudspeakers and shouting slogans inside the premises. They also added that no gate meetings or protest meetings of any kind whatsoever are to be held within a radius of 500 meters from the boundary of the institute.

Nursing Officer suspended

The prestigious AIIMS Institute, on Monday, April 25, issued an order suspending nursing officer Harish Kumar Kajla with "immediate effect" for heading the protests and misbehaving with the duty officer on Saturday. The order read, "Disciplinary proceedings are contemplated against Harish Kumar Kajla, nursing officer...during the period that this order shall remain in force the headquarters (of Kajla) should be New Delhi, and (he) shall not leave the headquarters."

A senior official at the prestigious institute said that a show-cause notice was issued to four nursing staff individuals, including Kajla, for Saturday's incident and action has been initiated against him based on his response and the testimonies of other doctors and nurses who were present during the protest.

