AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria Asks Citizens To Stay At Home & Practice 'Janta Curfew'

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria called on citizens to follow the guidelines given by govt and hospitals in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He also asked the citizens to not visit hospitals unnecessarily.

AIIMS Director asks citizens to follow guidelines

He said, "All patients who do not need to come to the hospital without an emergency should avoid coming. I also advise all OPD patients to take an appointment for later. We request them to take it up next time. The doctors will take in extra efforts to make things easier once this is over. Till then, please don't come to the OPD or the hospital area and allow doctors to work."

On being asked about the number of labs and the experimental vaccines, he said, "There are some studies that have started coming out, from China and from France which suggest that chloroquine and hydroxide chloroquine may be effective as a drug."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, addressed the nation on the virus and asked the citizens to be vigilant and not go out unnecessarily. He called for a 'Janta curfew' on Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm in an attempt to break the contact chain amongst people. The move is also being widely touted as a testing measure for a possible curfew in the future. PM Modi also urged senior citizens to not step out of their house for the next few weeks. He also announced the formation of a COVID-19 Economic Task Force under the Ministry of Finance.

341 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with as many as seven confirmed deaths.

Globally, more than 13,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being China. The virus has infected around 3,08,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.

