AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria Clears Air On Oxygen, Remdesivir And COVID Mutations

Amid rising concerns over shortage of Oxygen, COVID-19 drug Remdesivir and other essentials, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr. Randeep Guleria answered important questions on what kind of patient requires oxygen and medicines. He also explained how mild cases of COVID-19 can be treated amid shortage of beds in hospitals. Dr Guleria also explains when can we see flattening of the curve of the surging cases, in conversation with Republic Media Network's Executive Editor - Law & Governance Rhythm Anand Bhardwaj.

While talking about people who are trying to hoard life-saving drugs, the Doctor said that most people don't even need them.

"The first thing we need to understand is as far as Oxygen requirement is concerned, people have started hoarding Oxygen cylinders at their homes which is not really required. 85-9-% people who have COVID-19 don't require oxygen. People go into a panic when they see their saturation is falling a little bit but that is a normal phenomenon, one need not worry," added Dr. Guleria.

The AIIMS Director further added that doctors must be consulted if saturation point is below 94 for a long time. In many cases it is stabilized however if it remains the same then doctors must be consulted. If the saturation point is below 90 then one must get admitted to hospital. He also explained home remedies that can be done if there is any breathing problem- if someone is having oxygen on the lower side then lying on the stomach can help, and additionally, steam inhalation and deep-breathing exercises can also help. Moreover, he urged people to not waste oxygen which is like a life-saving medicine and is very precious.

'Medicines like Remdesivir can cause more harm if taken unnecessarily'

Since 85 to 90% of people are having mild symptoms they can be easily treated at home with regular precautions, according to the doctor. He explains that drugs like Remdesivir and other steroids may cause more harm than good if taken without requirement. It is the less than 15% group that requires such drugs and medication.

Doctor Randeep Guleria also explains when and how the drugs should be taken.

"It is not just about the drugs, the timing is also very important. If you take it too early it may get harmful, if you take it too late it may be of no use so that is why it is important for your physician to advise you on this," mentioned Dr. Guleria.

The AIIMS chief went on, saying that the problem lies when drugs like Remdesivir are given from day one of infection which is not required. Even in US, UK, Europe patients are being asked to rest and home and monitor themselves, asserted doctors. He stressed the fact that COVID-19 can be treated without any medicine including ivermectin, favipiravir.

If worked aggressively cases can come down in two-three weeks

While talking about what caused such a rise in cases, the doctor replied that nearly from January we saw that cases are rising, vaccines are rolled out and we "let out guard down" however this combined with the double mutant factor is the reason why cases are rising. He reminded that during November-December the double mutant caused panic in UK and it was just a matter of time that India was going to face the same as we thought that the virus is gone. However, if we follow the COVID guidelines aggressively then we can flatten the curve in two-three weeks.

Different variants will develop

Doctor Guleria mentioned that different variants will develop as the virus will become more infectious, however we need to make sure that we are ahead of the virus rather than behind it. To avoid any more mistakes, we must have a surveillance center to survey what mutants are happening, what development is happening and how can we link it with clinical data and ensure that virus is not spread further.

Not just droplet infection but Aerosol infection

In simple terms, Doctor Guleria explained how infectious COVID-19 has become.

"If someone has coughed in a room where ventilation is not good, and someone comes in the room without the mask and thinks I am alone and cannot have the infection, the infection may still be there in the room and he can get infected," explained Dr.Gulati.

So to protect from the virus, the doctor urged to keep wearing masks even in a closed environments like offices and other places. In indoor environments, we must make sure that the ventilation system is good. Windows should be open, cross-ventilation is needed for virus to easily die, he added.