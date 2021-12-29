Last Updated:

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria Urges People To Abide By COVID Norms Amid Omicron Scare

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria extended New Year greetings on Wednesday, following which, urged everyone to continue with COVID appropriate behaviour. 

AIIMS

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, Director Dr Randeep Guleria extended New Year greetings on Wednesday, following which,he  urged everyone to continue with COVID appropriate behaviour. 

In a video message,  Dr Randeep Guleria said,  "Let me take this opportunity to wish everyone a very happy, healthy and propersous 2022. As we move forward, it is important for us to understand that the pandemic is not over, yet we are in a better position. We have large number of people who are vaccinated, still we are seeing cases which are now increasing. Therefore it is very important for us to observe COVID appropriate behaviour, wearing masks, continue physical distancing, and avoid crowds so that we do not have super spreader anywhere."

AIIMS Director on Omicron 

The AIIMS Director also said that the current data showed that the Omicron variant was mild and did not require too much of medical oxygen. He requested everyone not to unnecessarily waste oxygen cylinders and medicines which had happened earlier this year when the nation was facing oxygen crisis. Last week, the AIIMS director had said that the COVID-19 vaccines can be "tweaked" to provide protection against new variants of the virus. 

Omicron Cases in India

India has recorded 781 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs so far out of which 241 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on  Wednesday. Delhi recorded the maximum number of 238 cases followed by Maharashtra  at 167, Gujarat 73, Kerala  65 and Telangana 62.

With 9,195 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,48,08,886, while the active cases increased  to 77,002 , according to the data updated at 8 am.  The death toll has climbed to  4,80,592 with 302 fresh fatalities,the data stated. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 62 days now. The active cases comprise 0.22  per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the Ministry said.

(With Agency Inputs)

