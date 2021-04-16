AIIMS Director Guleria Calls For Vigilance As Most People Visiting Hospital Test COVID +ve

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday visited AIIMS New Delhi to assess the COVID-19 situation and further scale-up facilities in light of the unprecedented surge in cases in the city. He was joined by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and other doctors of the hospital present, who apprised him of the situation on ground.

Speaking at the briefing, Guleria noted that most people visiting the hospital are COVID-19 positive, therefore strict vigilance is required among healthcare workers. “We have to be very careful and vigilant. Large numbers of people who are coming to the hospital are Covid-19 positive. We are trying to get as many as nursing officers, many nurses have also tested positive for the virus,” he said.

Delhi: Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visits AIIMS. The Minister will visit various healthcare facilities over next few days to assess & further scale-up facilities, in the wake of #COVID19 situation.



AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria & other doctors of the hospital present. pic.twitter.com/TvRdbynMj0 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021

Amid the increasing COVID-19 cases in the national capital, around 50 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The hospital authorities have decided that only urgent procedures and surgeries will be done in its operation theatres from April 10.

At a meeting chaired by the AIIMS director in the Ramalingaswamy Board Room, it was decided that the operation theatre services need to be curtailed in response to the heightened need for diversion of infrastructure, manpower, and material resources for the prevention and control of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Delhi becomes worst-affected city

In just a matter of weeks, Delhi has become the worst-hit city in the country in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a situation that some doctors are describing as an "absolute rampage”. Delhi recorded 16,699 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and 112 fatalities from the infection — a frightening positivity rate of 20.22 per cent, the highest ever since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to data shared by the health department.

The unprecedented surge in cases, especially in the last few days, has left other doctors and medical experts baffled, with some conjecturing that the virus has mutated and assumed so many different strains, some of which are far more infectious than others.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has already urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove the age bar for vaccination, but the idea has been turned down by the Centre. Some states including Maharashtra have complained about vaccine shortage, but the Centre has assured that more vaccines are in pipeline and will be supplied to states shortly.