AIIMS Director Guleria Says 'Decrease In COVID Appropriate Behaviour Leading To Surge'

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria claimed that in order to decrease the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, COVID-appropriate behaviour should be strictly followed. He also said that the younger group is getting more infected as they are not following the guidelines.

Why there is a surge in COVID-19 Cases?

Dr Guleria said, "It's a worrying situation because not only the cases have risen but it is rising very steeply and the rate of rising is also a cause of concern. It's related to multiple factors and one of the most important factors is that people have so far got fed up therefore there is a lack of COVID appropriate behaviour, lack of fear. Young people feel that it is a mild illness and they need not worry-- which is a wrong concept because we are seeing more and more people getting admitted. COVID can cause long-term effects and patientc can suffer problems long after they have recovered. There is a decrease in COVID appropriate behaviour, Masking is not done, Social Distancing is not being followed. These are the reason leading to the higher number of cases. Also, we are witnessing the new variants which is the UK variant which is not reported more and more in our country and it is more infectious".

If we have a situation, where we have a variant that spread more rapidly and when we know that 70% of our population is more susceptible and at the same time no major precautions are taken, then this is the recipe of disaster. This is what has happened in many states, these three factors have come up together and led to super spreading events which have resulted in an increased surge in the number of cases that are now going out of control, he added.

Should vaccination be broad-based?

Dr Guleria stated that the vaccination should be broad-based. The first step has already been taken as we have open vaccination for 45 years and above-- which itself means 40 crore population. Our first priority is to reach out and get this group vaccinated as early as possible. We have to focus on having more vaccination sites, logger vaccination time so that more and more people come and get vaccinated so that we can reach the target. Then later we can start opening for the people of lower age group. This will help in two ways:

As we vaccinate the older age group the chances of mortality in hospitals will come down

If we have a large number of people vaccinated, we will be able to break the chain of transmission which will eventually bring down the numbers.

'Younger Group not following COVID appropriate behaviour': Dr Guleria

The younger age group are getting infected much more as they are travelling a lot and due to a decrease in their behaviour of COVID appropriate behaviour.

This age group feels that they will have a milder illness and therefore they are less fearful of COVID, this is leading to a rapid increase-- but the concern is that they will carry the infection to their house and transfer it to the elderly or those who have comorbidities.

Vaccine Wastage

"It was a big cause of concern for a simple reason-- as we do not have surplus vaccine we have always had a shortage of vaccine and therefore we should conserve our vaccines as much as possible. We should also remember that when we are looking at the vaccination that there is one dose for one individual-- a vaccine comes in the vial of 20 doses and we'll have to vaccinate 20 people. So, it will be less of a problem if we come up with a good strategy when we start using the vaccine vial optimally and now that more and more people are coming for vaccination it should also help in decreasing vaccine wastage," Dr Guleria added.

How soon India can open up more COVID-19 Vaccines?

AIIMS director said that we need to get more and more vaccines and two strategies should be dwelled up:

Ramp up the production of the vaccine-- that we already have COVAXIN and Covieshield. To get manufacturers to tie up with other companies that produce vaccines and have MOUs with them so that more vaccines are produced and we have more stock in the country.

To get more vaccines approved-- We have two or three vaccines that are round the corner- Sputnik Vaccines by Dr Reddy's laboratory and Cadilla vaccine which is also undergoing phase 3 trial. We are very hopeful by the next week we'll have more vaccines

Once again kickstart COVID awareness

Dr Guleria said that we need to come up with a strategy, keeping in mind the people's b behaviour right now. As of last year, people were scared and willing to do everything as the COVID appropriate behaviour was followed aggressively by the common man. And after a year everything has changed, So we need to come up with a different strategy. But we have to back to the basic principle of trying to prevent the spread of human to human infection. As people start following COVID appropriate behaviour, we will be able to bring down the COVID cases. The awareness becomes very important- Testing, Tracking, isolation, avoiding the crowded area, wearing a mask and social distancing becomes very important.

