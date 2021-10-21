AIIMS Director Hails India's 100cr Vaccine Milestone, Urges People To Not Skip 2nd Dose

AII India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria congratulated citizens on crossing the 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination mark saying that it was a big deal for India to have achieved the feat through 'Made in India' vaccines. Speaking to Republic TV, the expert stated that the record numbers have been achieved after rumours around the COVID vaccine cleared up and people began to trust that the life-saving jab was safe.

Dr Randeep Guleria told Republic TV, "I would like to congratulate every citizen of India and for a country like us with all 'Made in India' vaccines. When we started this drive, nobody speculated this to reach a billion mark. It's a big deal and the numbers aren't small in any way. A billion mark is a huge one. Earlier rumours about vaccines were there, but as soon as people saw that the vaccine is safe, people started taking it, and now we see a large number of people seeing it."

Dr Randeep Guleria urges people to take the 2nd dose

The AIIMS Director also urged people to take the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, saying that the double dose was vital to turn COVID from a pandemic to normal flu. He said, "Many people who took the first jab, are refraining from taking the second one claiming that COVID doesn't exist anymore. I request you all to take it. Very soon COVID would turn from a pandemic to endemic and then would become like the normal flu. All we need to do is get our second dose and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour."

Dr Guleria also discussed vaccination for children saying that two COVID vaccines had been approved for the pediatric population and inoculation would begin soon.

"We have 2 vaccines approved for children. Vaccines for children would be out very soon. The first priority while vaccinating children would be to identify vulnerable groups in order to prevent deaths and hospitalization," he said.

India on Thursday achieved a historic feat after it reached the 100 crore vaccine milestone. Out of the 1,00,06,44,700 cumulative doses, 70,83,88,485 have been inoculated with one dose and 29,18,32,226 have been administered both doses. India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021.

(Image: PTI)