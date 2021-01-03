AIIMS Director Lauds DCGI Nod To Indian Vaccines; Calls It A 'good Way To Start New Year'

As India approves SII's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccines for emergency use, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi Director Dr. Randeep Guleria called it a 'good way to start the New Year.' The AIIMS Director also assured the people that all data regarding the vaccine's trials and stages was critically looked at by experts after which it was granted approval.

"It's a great day for our country and it's a very good way to start the new year. Both vaccines are made in India. They are cost-effective & easy to administer. We should, in a very short period, start rolling out the vaccine. It's important to understand that when we consider any vaccine, safety is paramount & therefore vaccine goes through various stages to make sure it's safe, then only we come to human trials. All data is critically looked at by experts after which the vaccine is approved," he said.

Vaccines of SII & Bharat Biotech approved for emergency use

Earlier in the day, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani announced that the vaccines of Serum Institue of India (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) had been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation.

The massive development comes a day after the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) made recommendations to the DCGI to grant permission for restricted emergency use of the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's vaccines.

Tweeting on the development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it was a matter of great pride that not one but two COVID-19 vaccines developed in India had been granted emergency approval. "It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion," tweeted PM Modi.

