AIIMS Director Lists Reasons For 3rd Wave: 'Waning Immunity, More Transmissible Variants'

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said on Thursday that waning immunity, the emergence of a more transmissible coronavirus variant capable of escaping the immunity shield and lockdown relaxations can be the likely cause of a possible third wave of COVID-19. He said that the third wave can be fought by following COVID-appropriate behaviour such as maintaining social distancing, avoiding crowded places, wearing masks, and getting vaccinated.

The AIIMS director said that to predict the trajectory of a possible third wave, several studies and modelling have been conducted. He continued, “One such model from an IIT shows that if all restrictions are lifted and if a virus (variant) is also able to escape immunity then the next wave can be bigger than the second wave. If some restrictions are kept and the virus also remains stable then cases will not be much and if we keep more restrictions then cases will further reduce."

Are vaccines working?

Guleria said that the vaccines can be tweaked if the virus mutates and new variants are formed. As the third wave of COVID-19 emerges in other countries, the number hospitalisations have drastically come down. This indicates that there are benefits of having the vaccines.

Apart from the already administered Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik V, various other vaccines are in the final stages of approval in the country. With countries like the UK and Indonesia seeing a surge in cases, other countries around the world have had to rethink their reopening plans.

The UK has the highest rate of inoculation around the world and has experienced the infection spreading almost exclusively among young adults. The number of deaths and hospitalisations has been comparatively lower as compared to the previous two waves. While India has seen a drastic reduction in the number of cases and deaths, a third wave is predicted to hit the country in late August.