AIIMS Director Predicts Peak Of COVID-19 Cases In June-July; Urges People To Be Cautious

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, AIIMS Director Dr.Randeep Guleria opined that the COVID-19 cases in India will peak in the coming months after which the cases shall gradually decline. Citing modelling data, he stated that most experts agreed about India witnessing the peak of novel coronavirus cases by June-July. He also linked the rising number of cases to higher testing conducted in the country. At the same time, he stressed on bringing down the cases in the hotspots to ensure that the cases show a downward trend. Currently, there are 52,952 COVID-19 cases in India out of which 15,627 patients have recovered and 1783 casualties have been reported.

Dr.Randeep Guleria remarked, "This is based on modelling data which a lot of experts have done. Some people based on that modelling data predict that by June-July, we may have the peak. Some feel that it may be earlier- it may change depending on the dynamic and some feel that it may even later. But most feel that by that time, we should have a peak after which the cases gradually start declining."

He added, "Cases are rising. We also need to remember that our number of testing has also increased. We are doing more than 80,000 tests per day. If we see the ratio of positives and the no. of tests done, then the ratio remains more or less the same. So, it is possible that the no. of cases are more because of more testing. But, having said that, it is also important to keep in mind that the graph is not going down. The no. of cases is increasing every day and therefore, it is a cause of concern. We have to be very vigilant especially in the hotspots and taking necessary steps to bring down the cases in the hotspots so that the cases show a downward trend."

'Everyone needs to be very cautious'

Moreover, Dr.Guleria acknowledged that the lifestyle of the people will change in terms of social distancing and socialising for a long time. He also urged everyone to remain cautious to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The AIIMS Director pointed out the need to reduce the number of deaths owing to COVID-19.

"For a long time, we will have a different lifestyle. Our lifestyle will change in terms of social distancing, in terms of going out, shopping malls and cinema halls will be different and a lot of things will change as far as normal business of living. In the coming months, we will see a peak happening after which the cases will hopefully decline," Dr.Guleria opined. He said, "Everyone needs to be very cautious especially those who have co-morbidities and those who are elderly. They are at high risk. Besides decreasing the no. of cases, we have to work on decreasing the no. of deaths."

