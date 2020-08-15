AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria Exudes Confidence In Getting COVID Vaccine By 'end Of Year'

Joining Republic TV LIVE on the special broadcast of Independence Day, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said that he is confident that India will get a vaccine by the beginning of next year. Dr Randeep Guleria highlighted how India has changed a pandemic into an opportunity but cautioned against taking the situation for granted. He said that even though the number of recoveries has reached 18 lakhs, there is a possibility of second wave if precautions are not taken. He also elaborated on the COVID-19 vaccines that are in the testing phases

He said: "We have done remarkable job as far as COVID-19 is concerned. Now we have 14000 labs, we are doing 7 lakh tests per day. We have turned this challenge into an opportunity as far as Make In India and Aatmanirbhar India is concerned."

Speaking about the latest update on the COVID-19 vaccine, he said: "There are three vaccine candidates that have come into clinical trials. The Serum Institute's vaccine which is also with Oxford has reached phase 3 and AIIMS and other institutes are involved. We will now see how effective it is, how safe it is. The next is by Bharat Biotech and ICMR - Phase 1 has been completed and it has proven to be safe, now phase 2. By the end of this year or early next year, I am sure we will have a vaccine. Government is also working on a strategy so that no matter which part of the country people are, vaccine can reach. Government is also working to prioritise the vaccine - those at higher risk will get it first.

Highlighting that the COVID pandemic is evolving, Dr Guleria said that some parts of the country like Delhi have reached the peak, but others will reach a peak in the coming days. "Cases coming down does not mean the virus is not there, it is looking for opportunity to have a second wave if precautions are not taken," he said.

AIIMS director on Russia's vaccine

As Russia stunned the world after announcing that they are the first to produce a COVID-19 vaccine, Dr Randeep Guleria had responded on the development. Speaking to media, Guleria said that India needs to see critically 'if the vaccine is safe'. There is a need to assess the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine, he said adding that if indeed Russia is successful in its attempt. He elaborated that focus needs to be on good immunity and it should be checked that there are no side effects of the vaccine. The AIIMS Director also ensued confidence that India has the capacity for mass production of the vaccine.

PM Modi Updates On Covid Vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the entire country is pondering about a vaccine as it is still grappling with the Coronavirus pandemic. In a huge statement, the Prime Minister said that blueprint to provide the vaccine is ready and India has 3 COVID-19 vaccines in their testing phases. He said that the country is waiting for the nod of scientists and health experts about the safety and sustainability of the vaccines.

"Whenever the topic of Coronavirus comes up, one thing is natural. People always ask when will the vaccine for Coronavirus be ready? I want to tell the citizens of the country. The scientists in our country and their capabilities are like a 'rishi muni' (sage). In their laboratories, they are working hard and focusing on their work. In India, not one but three vaccines are in testing stages. As soon as the scientists give a green signal, the country will begin their large scale production. And a strategy is also being made on how to distribute the vaccine to each and every Indian." PM Modi said.

