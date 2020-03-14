What Happens After A Person Tests Coronavirus Positive? AIIMS Director Dr Guleria Answers

Amid the rising Coronavirus scare, AIIMS Delhi Director Randeep Guleria on Saturday spoke to Republic TV and highlighted the steps after a person tests positive for Covid-19. Guleria stated that the virus is 'self-limiting' and also elaborated on the common symptoms witnessed in a positive case. The AIIMS director also lauded India's effort to contain the virus spread and stated that the government has been very 'careful.'

Speaking about the steps after testing Coronavirus positive, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said, "The most important thing to remember is that Coronavirus in 80% individuals is a self-limiting disease which does not require any treatment except symptomatic treatment. Only 20% of individuals might need hospitalization and out of this 20 % only 10-15% might need ICU care."

Furthermore, he added, "The group which is most vulnerable are the older age group which is over 60 and those who have associated illness like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, or respiratory problem. That is why they need to be more careful because if they get coronavirus infection it can be more serious and they are the ones who land up in ICU and have a higher chance of death."

Coronavirus and precautions to be taken

The Coronavirus (nCoV) is a novel strain in the large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, as per WHO. While there is no vaccine to protect against this family of viruses, WHO has released a list of precautions that must be followed amid the worldwide outbreak of the virus.

Wash your hands frequently

Maintain social distancing

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Practice respiratory hygiene

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care as soon as possible

Stay informed and follow the advice given by your healthcare provider, stay away from fake news

