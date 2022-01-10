AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria Takes 'precautionary Dose' Amid Surge In COVID Cases

AIIMS Director Randeep Singh Guleria on Monday took his 'precautionary dose' in Delhi amid rising COVID-19 cases. India began administering the precaution dose of the COVID vaccine to healthcare and frontline workers, and comorbid people aged 60 and above from January 10 in a bid to cripple the coronavirus spread driven by the new Omicron variant. Earlier this week, AIIMS Director said that the current data showed that the Omicron variant was mild and did not require too much medical oxygen. However, he urged everyone to strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior.

AIIMS Director Randeep Singh Guleria takes 'Precautionary Dose'

Delhi: AIIMS Director Randeep Singh Guleria takes 'precautionary dose' as part of the nationwide drive for frontline workers, healthcare workers and senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities that kickstarted today pic.twitter.com/D1aPHr67ip — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2022

Guidelines for Precautionary Dose

There will be no mix-up as the same vaccine will be administered that has been given to them previously. Those who have received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, and those who have received the primary doses of Covishield will receive Covishield.

According to guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, the gap between the date of administering the second dose of vaccine and the precaution dose would be nine months (39 weeks).

Those aged 60 years and above with comorbidities will not be required to produce or submit any certificate from a doctor at the time of administration of the precautionary dose of vaccine.

Administration Of COVID-19 Booster Shots For Health Workers

As the drive for COVID-19 booster doses or 'precaution vaccine' on Monday began, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed India's Vaccination drive. He tweeted saying the 'security cover to healthcare and frontline workers is top priority.'

"Healthcare and frontline workers and people in the age group of 60+ to provide doctor consultation #PrecautionDose program is starting from today across the country. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the government is committed to provide additional security cover to healthcare and frontline workers on priority," tweeted the health minister.

हेल्थकेयर व फ़्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स तथा 60+ आयु के लोगों को डॉक्टर की सलाह पर #PrecautionDose देने का कार्यक्रम आज से देशभर में शुरू हो रहा है।



PM @NarendraModi जी के नेतृत्व में सरकार प्राथमिकता के साथ हेल्थकेयर व फ़्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को अतिरिक्त सुरक्षा कवच देने हेतु प्रतिबद्ध है। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 10, 2022

COVID-19 Situation In India

The new drive is also starting at a time when India is witnessing an unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases with the dominance of the new variant Omicron. In the latest update, the nation witnessed a single-day rise of 1,41,986 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 3,53,68,372, which includes 3,071 cases of Omicron variant reported across 27 states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Of the 3,071 cases of Omicron variant, 1,203 have recovered or migrated, according to the data updated by the ministry at 8 am. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 876 Omicron variant cases, followed by Delhi at 513, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284 and Gujarat 204.