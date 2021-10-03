AIIMS Director Says COVID Vaccination For Children 'only' Way To Prevent 3rd Wave

In light of the upcoming festive season in the country, All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Randeep Guleria has urged all citizens, especially children, to remain "alert and vigilant" against the coronavirus. Addressing a press conference on October 1, Friday, Dr Guleria said that the only way to "completely" get rid of the pandemic is getting children between 12-18 years of age vaccinated. Owing to the limited supply of COVID jabs, India has been focusing on getting the vulnerable population inoculated first.

"As we know that children mostly have mild diseases. So, due to the limited supply of vaccination, we are prioritising those people who can have severe disease," Dr Guleria said. "Children will also get vaccinated very soon because that's the only way to get rid of the pandemic," he added and informed that India may begin vaccinating children between 12-18 years of age soon.

The AIIMS director also expressed concerns that the upcoming festive season could cause a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. He urged citizens to abide by COVID norms during the next 6-8 weeks to avoid a resurgence of the outbreak.

Impact of possible third wave on children

A possible third COVID-19 wave could see a good number of infections in children, Dr Guleria said. However, it will assumably be confined within the unvaccinated population, he added. "The general feeling is that adults are getting vaccinated, children or not... Therefore there is a new wave it will affect those who are more susceptible. Children will be more susceptible," the AIIMS director explained. Although, he also reflected on the reports of the serosurvey which showed that half the population of children has already been affected. On the vaccination front, the trials for children will be finished soon and they will be inoculated as well, Dr Guleria said.

A few weeks ago, the AIIMS director had also asserted that the third wave of the pandemic in India highly depends on people's behaviour towards COVID-19 norms. "But I don't think that they will see your hardware which will be as bad as a second wave," he mentioned. However, he noted that the possible third wave could impact children.

Delhi discusses resumption of schools

Amidst the fear of the third wave, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held a meeting to review the implementation of suitable measures before a phased resumption of schools. Top authorities, on Wednesday, analysed the COVID-19 infection and vaccination situation to determine the ideal time to resume the next set of educational institutions in Delhi. Notably, after a prolonged closure, the national capital began classes for standards 9-12 in September.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: PTI/Pixabay/Representative)