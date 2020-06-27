AIIMS Director Says Mortality Rate Remains Low Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases In India

As India crossed the 5 lakh mark, director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, Dr. Randeep Guleria has said that mortality rate in the country remains low amid the rising cases of COVID-19. Speaking to ANI, Guleria said that although the number of cases has been rising, the rise is not as high as compared to those in other countries like in the US, which has reported a surge of 80,000 cases in the last two days.

"The number of cases is increasing. We can look at two things, one that this rise is not that high as compared to other countries. In the US, there has been almost 40,000 cases per day for two days. The other thing is the number of cases per million population continues to remain below. The most important thing is that we still continue to have low mortality. Considering the size of our population, the number of cases will be large in absolute terms. But if we are able to keep mortality down then it will be a big success for the country," said Guleria.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS director when asked about the rise in cases in Delhi said, that there has to be a lot of responsibility on part of the people, local community leaders in these areas to make sure that people stay at home, isolate themselves, wear masks, and social distancing. He further expressed distress over people not practicing social distancing.

India's COVID Recovery Rate Goes Over 58%

On Saturday, India's Coronavirus recovery rate surged to over 58 percent with around 3 lakh cured and discharged patients, said Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan. This statement comes as India on Saturday crossed 5 lakh-mark with record highest spike of 18,552 cases of coronavirus reported in the country in the past 24 hours.

The Health Minister further said that 5 percent of the patients came from eight states and Union Territories and not just this over 87 percent of the unfortunate deaths due to the disease also came from these eight states.

"Our recovery rate has gone above 58 percent and out of the total five lakh confirmed patients around 3 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19. The rest are also on the road to recovery and will hopefully return to their homes safe and sound," Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

(With ANI inputs)

