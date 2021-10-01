AIIMS Director Warns Of 3rd COVID-19 Wave Ahead Of Festival Season: 'We Must Remain Alert'

AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria warned the citizens of the country of the possible rise in COVID cases and said that the states must be careful over the next few weeks of festivities as it could cause an increase in the spread of COVID-19 infections. He said, “During the festive season, we have to remain alert and vigilant. If we remain careful for the next 6-8 weeks, then we will be able to see a decline in the overall number of COVID-19 cases.” It was long feared that the festive season could cause a third wave of the pandemic. A few weeks ago, Randeep Guleria gave a detailed description of his thoughts on whether the country will see the third wave or not. He said that it largely depends on whether people still follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. He said, “But I don’t think that we will see a third wave which will be as bad as the second wave.”

A third wave affecting the children?

The AIIMS chief said that a possible third wave could infect children more as they are the only section of the population who remain unvaccinated and that makes them more susceptible to the virus. He said, “The general feeling is that adults are getting vaccinated, children are not being vaccinated and therefore if there is a new wave it will affect those who are more susceptible. Children will be more susceptible.” However, Guleria said that according to the projections in the serosurvey, more than half the population of children has already been affected. He added that the trials for children will be finished soon and then they can be vaccinated as well.

How effective are the vaccines?

Randeep Guleria said that the vaccines were effective as far as the severe disease was concerned. He said, "Vaccines are helping in preventing severe disease and death from Covid-19. Infections are still happening but those infected are predominantly those who have not been vaccinated. That’s why we are saying more and more people need to get vaccinated." He further said, "Those getting infected even after vaccination, what we call breakthrough infection, are predominantly getting a milder infection. So, vaccines are effective in giving protection from severe disease."

(with ANI and PTI inputs)