AIIMS Discontinues COVID-19 Testing; To Prioritise In-patient Hospitalisation & Surgeries

Daily COVID-19 cases are declining in the national capital, New Delhi, considering that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to discontinue Coronavirus testing prior to in-patient hospitalisation and surgeries.

In its official statement, AIIMS said that "In accordance with current ICMR's national guidelines, it has been decided to discontinue routine COVID-19 testing prior to inpatient hospitalisations (Regular as well as Daycare) and also prior to any minor or major surgical/interventional/non-Emergency patients as well as those patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier and have since recovered & transferred to the parents department's inpatient ward for continued treatment."

Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Delhi, DR. D.K. Sharma informed the medical staff, resident doctors, and nursing staff about the new directive of the central hospital."

AIIMS, Delhi announces to discontinue routine COVID-19 testing prior to inpatient hospitalization and surgeries pic.twitter.com/R0wjcSdaFl — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

The decision came after the Union Health Ministry's press conference where the Ministry stated that COVID-positive patients should not be denied surgeries. "The present data indicates that unlike evidence during earlier COVID surge, with the current variant, surgery is safe and not associated with higher chances of complications or deaths in COVID positive patients. These patients who need surgery need not be denied it," the health ministry said.

The present data indicates that unlike evidence during earlier Covid surge, with the current variant surgery is safe & not associated with higher chances of complications or deaths in Covid positive patients. These patients who need surgery need not be denied it: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/a2Rl7qPMS7 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

Developments in health sector due to COVID-19 pandemic

The recent statement is a big turnaround from the previous statement during the first and the second wave of the COVID pandemic, wherein the ministry had said that patients infected with Coronavirus or the Delta variant would face serious complications and probably death if operated on. During the second wave, the ministry had directed health authorities against operating on patients infected with COVID-19 and postpone the surgeries of those possible.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has now recommenced in-patient admission, surgeries due to a decline in COVID cases in the national capital. All in-patient admissions and non-essential surgeries had been kept on hold due to a surge in COVID cases last month on January 7.

COVID-19 situation in Delhi

According to the health data shared by the health ministry on Tuesday, Delhi recorded 1,114 fresh cases with 12 coronavirus-linked deaths. The positivity rate has dropped to 2.28 while the active cases have reduced to 6,908. The national capital's total case count has increased to 18,46,198 and the death toll had climbed to 26,010 as of Tuesday.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI/Representative