AIIMS Doctor Fears 'crowding During Festivals Could Lead To Third COVID Wave'

A senior doctor, Dr. Neeraj Nischal at the All India Institute of Medical Studies (AIIMS) warned that the problems related to COVID-19 pandemic could rise in the country, due to overcrowding during the festive season. He urged that the people should understand that the pandemic is not yet completely over. Cases are still being recorded on daily basis in the country, so people should be careful and follow the COVID appropriate behavior. Further, he put emphasis on getting vaccinated and be careful about the third wave as, few cases can lead to to the new wave if people become careless.

Dr. Neeraj Nischal at AIIMS said, "Ideas of festivals is to share happiness, not COVID pandemic. For the next 1-2 years till the pandemic is not under control, we should not become part of the reason for causing the pandemic to explode again." Further, he added, "Whenever you get a chance to get vaccinated, then get vaccinated. So this current situation is important. The next wave, whether its going to come or not that is entirely in our hands. Some people think that the COVID pandemic has gone which is not the case."

Current COVID-19 situation in India

India witnessed 38,660 COVID-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 97.32%. An overall recovery tally reaches 3,03,08,456 numbers in India. According to the Union Health Ministry Data, the total number of active cases declined to 4,21,665, 1.35% of the total COVID-19 cases in the country. The daily positivity rate remained under 3% from the last 28 consecutive days .i.e., 2.61%. On the other hand, the weekly positivity rate is also below 3% in India i.e., 2.08%

Fear of COVID-19 third wave

Senior government health official and NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul on Tuesday, July 13, said that the third wave of COVID-19 infection has already hit nations around the world, and cautioned citizens to ensure that it does not hit India. Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said, the new average daily cases are declining. But, he cautioned that cases are on the uptick in some states, like Mizoram, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura. "We would like to request to everyone when we talk about the third wave (of COVID-19), we are taking it as a weather update and not understanding its seriousness and our responsibilities associated with it," he said.

