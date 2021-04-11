AIIMS Doctors Call For Action By MP CM Against Cong MLA For Verbally Abusing Bhopal Doctor

Showing solidarity with Bhopal doctor Dr. Yogendra Shrivastava, AIIMS' Resident Doctors Association on Sunday, condemned the Congress MLA who had verbally abused Dr. Shrivastava over a constituent's death due to COVID-19. In a letter to Dr. Shrivastava, the AIIMS' association said that 'no words of compassion and support can wipe away the mental trauma which you have faced'. Calling for action on the perpetrators of such arrogance and rude behaviour, they said that there was no need for Dr Shrivastava to resign.

AIIMS' doctors' association extends solidarity

Senior Bhopal doctor resigns after MLA abuses

In a shocking incident, Bhopal's Jaypee Hospital's senior doctor Yogendra Shrivastava was verbally abused by some Congress leaders on Saturday over COVID death. As per a video that has been circulating on social media, former minister PC Sharma and some other leaders were heard abusing Dr.Shrivastava after a critically ill patient died during COVID-19 treatment. The doctor, who was the COVID-19 nodal in-charge, has resigned which created a massive outrage.

"Our senior doctor Yogendra Shrivastava has resigned after some politicians misbehaved with him. A patient in a critical condition was admitted to the trauma ward this morning. Dr Yogendra told his family his condition was too critical. During treatment he died, following which some politicians misbehaved with the doctor," Government JP hospital civil surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava told PTI. The hurt doctor gave a teary-eyed interview to a news channel before tendering his resignation.

He said, "I told the family that his (the patient) oxygen level was 30% and it was not possible to save him. But suddenly some outsiders came and started abusing me. Today they abused, tomorrow when there will be another COVID death, they can hit me. I cannot treat patients in such a manner. So I have given my resignation".

In response, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan criticised such behaviour, reminded citizens to be 'decent and responsible' instead of demoralizing doctors. Stating that no person has any right to mistreat our doctors, Chouhan has condemned the incident. Meanwhile, Sharma himself has reportedly defended his move saying that one of his constituents had died and hence he and his supporters got angry.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in the State and has asserted that a lockdown is not the solution to end COVID-19. Instead of a lockdown, Chouhan asserted that a corona curfew has been imposed, in which the essential services are functioning in an unobstructed manner. It is pertinent to mention that in the last 24 hours, the State has recorded 2,221 fresh COVID-19 cases, swelling up the caseload to 32,707 while with 24 fatalities the death toll stood at 4,160.