AIIMS Doctors Hail Covid Warriors In The Catchiest Way; Recreate 'Sar Jo Tera Chakraye'

A video by AIIMS has paid tribute to the Covid warriors who are fighting against the pandemic. The video recreates the song 'Sar jo tera chakraye' by S D Burman and Mohammad Rafi, saying, 'need not hear, doctors are here'. Made by Dr Gurpreet, the music video is a tribute to the Healthcare Workers at AIIMS, Delhi. He says it is meant to motivate the frontline warriors to fight this deadly virus and encourage them to use protective equipment safely.

As per health ministry, cases in India on Wednesday rose to 19,984, while 3869 have recovered, 640 deaths have been reported. A total of 37 deaths were reported since Tuesday evening -- 19 from Maharashtra, 13 from Gujarat, three from West Bengal and one each from Tamil Nadu and Jhakhand. Of the 640 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 251 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 90, Madhya Pradesh at 76, Delhi at 47, Rajasthan at 25, Telengana at 23 and Andhra Pradesh at 22.