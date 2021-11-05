AIIMS' Dr Guleria Warns Against Rising Pollution; 'Can Lead To More Severe Cases Of COVID'

As the Air Quality Index (AQI) plummeted on Friday with the air quality degrading to ‘very poor' and ‘severe’ categories post-Diwali in several parts of the country, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria advised citizens to continue wearing masks, especially at the time when pollution is on the rise, as degrading air quality can lead to more severe cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Guleria further advised people suffering from Asthma, lung diseases and respiratory disorders to take due precautions since the dramatic rise in pollution can have a drastic impact on their health. Dr Guleria advocated the use of face masks as a shield to protect oneself from COVID as well as air pollution.

Top Doctors advise precaution against ill-effects of Pollution

While speaking to ANI, Dr Guleria said, “Pollution has a huge effect on respiratory health especially on people with lung diseases, asthma as their disease worsens. Pollution can also lead to more severe cases of COVID. Should wear a mask as it'll help in protection from both COVID and pollution.”

Reacting to the same, Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman of Delhi's Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, highlighted that the Air Quality Index is dangerous for elderly people and can cause lung/heart diseases, and can further lead to severe chest infections, viral infections and pneumonia. COVID-19-recovered patients will also be vulnerable to severe pollution.

This is the time for the elderly to stay indoors, be flu-vaccinated, & use air purifiers at home continuously: Dr. Ashok Seth, Chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Delhi — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

Toxic smog blankets Delhi post-Diwali

A thick layer of toxic smog blanketed the city on Friday following widespread cracker bursting on Diwali night; residents in several parts of Delhi-NCR awoke with an itchy throat and watery eyes. Authorities warn that gases from field fires will certainly worsen the situation on Friday.

The 24-hour average concentration of lung-damaging fine particles known as PM2.5 in Delhi-NCR increased from 243 micrograms per cubic metre at 6 pm.on Thursday (Diwali day) to 410 micrograms per cubic metre at 9 a.m. on Friday, nearly seven times the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). At around 5 am on Friday, PM10 levels surpassed 500 micrograms per cubic metre, peaking at 511 micrograms per cubic metre at 9 am.

Image: ANI