AIIMS Gives Clean Chit To Apollo In Row Over Jayalalithaa's Death; 'proper Care Provided'

On Sunday, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) panel of doctors reached the conclusion that the treatment provided to late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was as per "correct medical practice and no errors" have been found in the care provided. This clean chit provided relief for Apollo Hospital where Jayalalithaa was admitted. The AIIMS panel was constituted to assist the Arumughaswamy Commission as per the directions of the Supreme Court after the leader's death turned into a controversy.

The panel agreed with Apollo's treatment and diagnosis and asserted that all the final diagnosis and timeline of events of Jayalalithaa's health were fully observed. Based on the medical records of Apollo Hospital, a final diagnosis was made of Bacteremia and Septic shock with a respiratory infection.

There was also evidence of heart failure. She had uncontrolled diabetes at admission which was treated. There was also a history of hypertension, hyperthyroid, asthmatic, irritable bowel syndrome, and atopic dermatitis, and the medical panel at AIIMS has said that it "agrees with the final diagnosis"

Apollo Hospital's plea in Supreme Court

In December 2016, controversy exploded after the demise of Jayalalithaa, over the cause of her death and the medical procedures followed during her hospitalisation. After several, including former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam, requested a probe over her death, the Arumughaswamy Commission was formed.

In November 2017, the Arumughaswamy Commission began its investigation with many hearings of close aides of Jayalalithaa and doctors who provided treatment. Over 157 witnesses in relation to Jayalalithaa have appeared before Arumughaswamy Commission and have put forward their points of view.

Later in 2019, the Apollo Hospital moved the Madras High Court and sought an interim stay on proceedings of the Arumughaswamy Commission probe panel relating to the medical treatment given to former Jayalalithaa. The plea stated that the Commission has crossed the scope of its terms and references and behaved in a partial manner to fasten liability on Apollo Hospitals. However, Madras High Court rejected Apollo Hospital's petition to objections to the inquiry commission

Following this Apollo then moved the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order. The apex court ordered AIIMS to form a medical board to assist Arumughaswamy Commission in order to understand the medical treatment provided to Jayalalithaa.

Controversy over Jayalalithaa's death

In 2017, two months after Jayalalithaa's death, senior AIADMK leader PH Pandian had alleged that Jayalalithaa had collapsed after she was pushed at her Poes Garden residence, leading to hospitalisation, as per reports.

Claiming that her closest confidante VK Sasikala had allegedly administered ‘slow poison’ in small doses or gradual overdose of her diabetes medicine to Jayalalithaa, several AIADMK leaders had sought a probe into the leader's death, as per reports. Jayalalithaa passed away on 5 December 2016 at Chennai's Apollo Hospital due to a cardiac arrest.

The Madras High Court had on April 4, 2019, rejected Apollo Hospital's objections to an inquiry commission set up to probe the death of Jayalalithaa looking into aspects of treatment given to her. Apollo Hospitals had offered to up a medical board to assist the panel during the inquiry.

However, a Supreme Court bench led by then-CJI Ranjan Gogoi had stayed the proceedings of the inquiry commission. Later, the Supreme Court directed the constitution of a medical board comprising AIIMS doctors to assist the Commission. The Commission probed the appropriateness, efficacy, adequacy or inadequacy of the treatment given to Jayalalithaa during her 75-day hospitalisation in 2016.

