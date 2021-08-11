AIIMS' HoD Suggests Strong Micro-containment Zones As Key To Contain COVID Transmission

Amid a spike in the COVID cases reported across India, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) HOD of Medicine Dr Naveet Wig on Wednesday stressed strong measures like micro containment needed to be taken to stop the spread of COVID transmission.

Speaking about the R-factor, the Head of the Department of Medicine said, "I think we should not go into R-Factor or other things. It is important to know how to handle the pandemic. This is both a local and global problem. It has to be tackled locally and globally. How we will handle it locally is very clear, states having higher test positivity rates should go under lockdown. We cannot shy away from it, it is the question of containing the virus and it is the question of mitigating the disease."

'Cannot delay unlocking'

Emphasising the need for unlocking, Dr Wig said, "We have to understand that we can make it as a normal flu disease in the next few months, only if we take strong measures. We cannot delay unlocking as well. Wherever the numbers of COVID cases are increasing, lock the area for five to ten days, it will pin down the numbers and then you open it up, so please do not shy away whenever you need to take strong measures which include micro containment."

HOD Wig suggests simple formula to tackle COVID contamination

The AIIMS' professor highlighted a simplistic method to avoid the spread of the lethal virus, he said, "The formula is very simple. The moment the positivity rate is high in an area, declare it a micro containment area, and the moment of numbers are down, open it up. We have to keep testing and isolating people regularly. Currently, there is no option, more variants will come. But the treatment, management and containment measures will remain the same until unless everybody gets vaccinated."

India on Tuesday recorded 497 fatalities and 38,538 fresh COVID cases in the last 24 hours, a rise of over 10,000 from Monday when India reported 28,204 infections, the lowest in 147 days. The active caseload remained lowest in 140 days at 3,86,351, as per the health ministry. Out of which Kerala recorded the maximum number of fresh cases in the country with 21,119 cases.

(Inputs from ANI)