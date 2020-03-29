The Debate
BIG: AIIMS Launches Teleconsultation Facility To Help Coronavirus Suspects As Numbers Rise

General News

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started a teleconsultation facility for critical patients

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started a teleconsultation facility for critical patients and suspected ones. Randeep Guleria, a doctor at AIIMS said: "We have opened a teleconsultation. We have started it because there are a lot of patients who cannot be here but need specialist to manage, we want to save lives and so anyone can call via any medium and we can advise on ventilators requirement or whatever is necessary."

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: PM-CARES Fund launched on Day 4 of lockdown; active cases at 819

Coronavirus in India

As of March 29, India has reported  898 cases so far, and 19 deaths. To tackle the growing cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. The highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra - 186 cases and Kerala - 182 cases.

COVID-19: MHA releases new lockdown guidelines; farming & related activities to operate

Prime Minister Modi established a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund).

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) published a study warning about community transmission of the pandemic that may take place from a minimum of 20 days to a few months. It also stateed that by quarantining of individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 can delay the introduction of the virus into the community by three days to three weeks  - which in turn reduces cumulative cases by 62%  and the peak number of cases by 89%, in an optimistic scenario. 

Noida to provide 28-day paid leave for COVID-19 patients; daily lockdown wage for workers

