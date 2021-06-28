AIIMS: Minor Fire Breaks Out At Emergency Ward, No Injuries Reported

A storeroom of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) caught fire on Monday morning in Delhi. As per the Delhi Fire Department, the fire broke out at around 5 am and has now been brought under control. No casualty has been reported. The cause of the fire is not known yet and the extent of damage has not been ascertained so far.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control within 35 minutes, the fire department informed. According to the police, a PCR call was received at Hauz Khas police station at around 5.15 am about the blaze in the operation theatre (OT) of the Emergency Department. The fire broke in a storeroom adjacent to the OT.

DCP South Atul Thakur said, "A PCR call regarding the fire was received at 5.15 am and fire tenders rushed to the spot. Sparking and smoke was seen in a dummy room of AIIMS Hospital near the casualty area. All patients were evacuated from the affected area. Seven fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and extinguished the fire. No injury reported. Cause of fire yet to be ascertained."

Assuring that the situation is under control, Thakur added, “Casualty has been reopened for patients. An investigation is still ongoing to ascertain the exact cause of the fire."

Fire breaks out at 9th floor of AIIMS hospital

Earlier this month, twenty-two fire engines were rushed to AIIMS, Delhi after a fire broke out on the roof of the ninth floor in the hospital building. The fire broke out in the Convergence Block of the hospital, which primarily houses various diagnostic laboratories and examination sections. Reports said that as per preliminary information, the fire was caused by a short circuit in a refrigerator on the ninth floor. No injuries were reported in the incident and the blaze was brought under control on time. According to the fire department, they had received an alert from the hospital at 10:32 pm at night. Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services, had said it’s a teaching block and there was no patient.

(With Agency Inputs)