AIIMS Nurses Union Write To Delhi CM; Seek Vaccination Provision For Their Family Members

The AIIMS Nurses Union wrote a letter to the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, seeking immediate vaccination provision for the family members of the healthcare workers of the organization. The Nurses Union appreciated Delhi Government's efforts to set up vaccination centres at AIIMS Delhi. The letter informed that almost every healthcare worker of AIIMS has taken the vaccination from the state-organized centres, but their family members are facing difficulty in scheduling their vaccination slots.

They noted that vaccination of the family members is a matter of great concern since almost every health worker lives with their families. The letter informed that healthcare workers have expressed their concern about the same issue to the organization as well. The Nurses Union requested the Chief Minister to consider the exceptional threat COVID-19 poses on the family members of the healthcare workers. Thus, via letter, the nurse union sought immediate vaccination provision for the family members of the healthcare workers who belong to the age group of 18-45 years on a priority basis.

AIIMS doctor recommends Booster Vaccine Dose

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) affirmed that a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can increase immunity and help combat a variant of concern. Dr. Sanjeev Sinha, Department of Medicine, AIIMS, informed that people who got the vaccine in January did not get seriously affected by the second wave of COVID-19, he asserted that vaccines are effective in preventing the infection. However, after six months of inoculation, people are developing doubt about having enough antibodies in their bodies to combat the possible third wave.

Dr. Sinha said that researchers across India, the USA, and Europe have observed that booster dose increases the immunity to fight the concerned variant of the virus. He added, "There are many viral diseases where booster dose is required like the Flu shot. The booster dose will increase immunity and can combat variant of concern".

Image Source- PTI/Unsplash