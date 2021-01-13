AIIMS Panel Reviews Shripad Naik's Health, Advises To Take Union Minister 'off Ventilator'

A panel of AIIMS doctors after reviewing the health condition of Union minister Shripad Naik on Wednesday said that he can be taken off ventilator. While speaking to reporters, one of the officials said that they are satisfied with Naik's 'breathing, blood pressure and other health parameters'.

"We are satisfied with his breathing, blood pressure and other health parameters. We have seen him and given advice to take him off the ventilator", AIIMS official said.

READ | Shripad Naik Stable, Updates Goa CM; Wife Vijaya Naik & Secretary Succumb In Accident

The team arrived in Goa on Tuesday evening and visited Naik at the government-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) located in Porvorim. They later held discussions with doctors of the GMCH over the line of treatment for the 68-year-old Union Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was also present along with the team at the GMCH. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday visited Naik at the GMCH and later said his condition is stable and he is out of danger.

READ | Leaders Condole Demise Of Shripad Naik's Wife In Accident; Pray For Minister's Recovery

GMCH Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar said that when Naik was brought to GMCH, he was critical but later he responded to treatment and is gaining consciousness.

"Four major surgeries were performed on him. Naik will continue to be in the hospital for another 10 to 15 days after which it will take at least three to four months for him to recuperate completely".

READ | Prayers Pour In For Union Minister Shripad Naik's Recovery, PM Modi Speaks To Goa CM

Shripad Naik met with a road accident in Karnataka

Union AYUSH Minister (MoS) Shripad Naik and his wife Vijaya met with a road accident near Karnataka's Ankola district while travelling from Yellapur to Gokarna in Karnataka on Monday. While the minister survived the accident and is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital, his wife succumbed to her injuries. Naik's personal secretary Deepak Ramdada Gome has also succumbed to the accident. Naik was shifted later to Goa for further treatment.

READ | Union AYUSH Min Shripad Naik Met With Road Accident In Karnataka; Wife Succumbs

(With PTI Inputs)