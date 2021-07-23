AIIMS Prof Suggests Ways To Tackle COVID Effects On Kids; Urges Them To Communicate More

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has upended family life around the world. Schools are shut, most professionals are working remotely, physical distancing protocols have to be followed publically— it's a lot to navigate for everyone on a daily basis, but for adults, it is important to encourage children to communicate their views on issues related to them, said Dr. Rajesh Sagar, Professor of Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, and member of Central Medical Health Authority, on Friday.

While expressing views about the effects of the ongoing COVID pandemic and its impact on young ones, Dr. Sagar in a statement by the Union Health Ministry said that the pandemic has redesigned children's normal daily activities and also the education system that has shifted online, restricting their interaction with their peers.

"There are a number of children who have lost one or both parents or relatives or caregivers to COVID and it is important for adults to keep a vigil on their children's behaviour," said Sagar.

"Surrounding environment affects childrens' emotions"

"All these Issues can affect the mental wellbeing of children, depriving them of the emotionally fulfilling environment which is very important for their normal growth and development. The surrounding environment affects the emotions of children. There are situations when young ones internalise a situation. The death of a near and dear one, panic or illness can affect the mental health of children adversely and at times, they may not be able to express their fears, anxiety, or worries," he added.

"Encourage your children to communicate"

The Professor further said, " It is advised to the parents to encourage their wards to communicate their views, and perspectives on various issues during this crisis and for that, they must be provided with an enabling environment."

Some of the activities through which the children can be encouraged to express themselves are through drawings, paintings, and other mediums.

Be gentle while communicating with children: Dr. Rajesh Sagar

The AIIMS professor said that the impact of the pandemic on children cannot be addressed with direct questions and caregivers need to be very gentle while communicating with children who all are very likely to be unaware of the surrounding events. "It is important to encourage usage of creative ways in understanding them but communicate directly when discussing difficult topics, like infection, death, and so on," Dr. Sagar stressed.

Also, serious emphasis should be put on a child during the first five years that can easily get adversely affected by lack of positive environment, stimulation, and inadequate social interactions

Need to build a fun-filled environment

There is a need to build a fun-filled environment where children can be engaged in different activities. The doctor added that even online education should focus on activity-based learning.

Speaking about older children and the feeling of uncertainty, Dr. Sagar said that the adolescents should be reminded that they are not alone in this."It is important for the parents to accept the reality and pass it on to the children while supporting them throughout the process. The education boards are being flexible in taking exams and so, I think, we will reach a point when the virus will not impact their education and career choice so hugely," he said.

Not just for children, Dr. Sagar has his expert opinion on parenting as well and said that all parents need to be in a positive frame of mind themselves and need to find ways to stay calm while taking out adequate time for their children.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Pic - UNSPLASH/PTI)