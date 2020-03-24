AIIMS RDA Seeks Action From HM Against Eviction Of Healthcare Officials From Their Homes

The Resident Doctor’s Association (RDA) of the AIIMS, New Delhi wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday seeking action against the eviction of healthcare professionals from their homes. The letter accessed by Republic TV states that some doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers had been forced to vacate their rented accommodation by the landlords based on the premise that they were more susceptible to the novel coronavirus infection. It was also noted that healthcare professionals were facing a lot of difficulty in reaching the hospitals from their residence due to the lockdown and suspension of public transport.

The RDA requested Shah to arrange proper transport and direct the police to allow them hassle-free access to the hospital. So far, 492 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus with 9 deaths have been reported in India. Currently, a total lockdown has been imposed in 32 states and Union Territories.

President of AIIMS RDA flags concerns

Dr. Adarsh Pratap Singh, the president of the AIIMS RDA spoke exclusively to Republic TV on this development. He remarked that transport was a major issue faced by the hospital staff. He also mentioned that some landlords were so fearful of COVID-19 that they were asking doctors to vacate the rented accommodation. Furthermore, Dr. Singh revealed that there were problems regarding personal protective equipment. He highlighted that the primary and secondary healthcare system was in a very poor condition.

Dr. Adarsh Pratap Singh said, “Among the difficulties that we are facing, there are transport issues. The staff is facing a lot of problem in coming from their home to the hospital because they usually take public transport. In the current situation, public transport in most of the states has been shut. Second, COVID-19 has covered almost the entire country. Cases are coming from all the states. The doctors staying in rented accommodation are being told by their landlords to vacate the premises as the latter have a lot of fear about coronavirus. These are major issues faced by doctors per se. Apart from that, there are issues pertaining to personal protective equipment in the country. The primary and secondary healthcare system is in a very bad condition.”

