AIIMS RDA Complains To Haryana Govt Alleging 200-strength Classes By Rohtak Students

The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Resident Doctor's Association (RDA) on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Health Secretary of Haryana alleging lockdown violation. Reportedly, the letter stated that the students at PGIMS Rohtak violated the rules of the national lockdown by attending classes in a group of over 200 students. Further, it stated that they are at a risk of the Coronavirus infection.

The letter which was dated on March 25, stated, "This is to bring to your notice that the nationwide appeal by Hon'ble PM Modi to call for 21 days lockdown has not been implemented by PGIMS, Rohtak. This has put the students at risk of acquiring the COVID-19 infection as they attend classes in a group of 200+ students as communicated by RDA, PGIMS, Rohtak."

In the letter, the AIIMS RDA further stated, "I have herby attached the letter by the association also. We, hereby make a humble appeal to intervene at the earliest and make sure that students are not exposed to infection due to the careless attitude of the administration and ensure the lockdown announced by PM Modi is implemented in both letter and spirit at the earliest."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

The Coronavirus Crisis

As of date, India has reported over 600 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Maharashtra has crossed a total of 115 positive cases becoming the highest number of cases detected in the country. Meanwhile, twelve people have died so far due to the deadly virus.

Along with it, presently, there are around 468,577 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 21,185 people. Meanwhile, around 113,817 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

(With ANI Inputs)