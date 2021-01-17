AIIMS Security Guard Reports Allergy After Taking Covid Vaccine Jab On Day 1 Of Mass Drive

A young security guard of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after he developed an allergic reaction after receiving coronavirus vaccine on the first day of the vaccination drive. As per reports, the 22-year old- security person started having rashes, headache and struggled while breathing right after the first vaccine dose.

'He developed an allergic skin rash'

According to AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, the security guard who received the jab after 4 in the evening, complained of palpitations and developed an allergic skin rash within 15-20 minutes after being inoculated and was admitted to the facility.

However, the Health Ministry said that no case of hospitalization post-immunization has been reported as of now. However, the national capital has reported 51 adverse events following immunization, on the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday, official figures showed.

Against a target of 8,117 health workers to be vaccinated on the first day of the drive-in 11 districts of Delhi, a total of 4,319 were administered the vaccine, the figures showed. A top government official said, "A few AEFI cases were reported but most were minor and the persons were normalized during the observation period. Only one severe AEFI case was reported in South Delhi."

India begins mass vaccine drive

On January 16, PM Narendra Modi launched India's COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing and got emotional while talking about hardships faced by healthcare workers. The PM said, "With self-confidence and self-reliance, we fought with the virus. The pledge that we will not let our confidence down in this battle is shown by every Indian," PM Modi said. "Today when we take a look at the last year, we realize that we have learned a lot as a person, a family, and as a nation. Today, when we start our vaccination drive, I want to remember those days when everyone wanted to do something but were not able to find a way due to Coronavirus."

(With PTI Inputs)