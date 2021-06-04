AIIMS Study Reveals 'no Death Reported In Those Infected With COVID-19 After Vaccination'

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi with its first breakthrough infections study conducted during the April- May span proved that none of the people who contracted the virus post vaccination died of COVID-19. The breakthrough infection study was conducted by AIIMS to study whether or not people contracted COVID-19 following full vaccination.

The present group of vaccine breakthrough infections investigated with genome sequencing showed closely overlying and mirroring the COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the majority of the cases reported the variants of concern- B.1.617.2 and B.1.1.7.There have been several cases reported of vaccine breakthrough infections, however, neither of them showed severe symptoms. During the period of illness, neither worsening of the disease nor mortality were reported by the patients of the present group.

Nature of breakthrough infections

Among 63 breakthrough infection studies by the AIIMS, 36 patients already had received two doses of vaccines, while the remaining 27 were inoculated with one dose. Ten patients were vaccinated with Covishield, while 53 with Covaxin. The patients had an average age of 37, that is ranging from the age group of 21-92. Among the 63 patients, 41 were male and 22 were female. AIIMS further reported that none of the patients had any comorbidities which could be a predisposing factor to the breakthrough infections.

AIIMS report, further added, “Viral load at the time of diagnosis was high in all patients irrespective of vaccination status or type of vaccine received and the initial course of disease with high-grade non-remitting fever lasted for five to seven days in the vaccinated group, similar to the clinical presentation in unvaccinated patients.”

The report further noted that antibody levels for a subset of the infected patients were absent and so they contracted the infection and were admitted to the emergency like non-vaccinated patients. These incidents have put the clinical relevance and the protection offered by the total immunoglobulin G (IgG) as the substitute of COVID-19 immunity in doubt.

The Union Health Ministry in the meantime informed that on Friday, 22.41 crore vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

(Source-ANI)