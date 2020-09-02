AIIMS Suspends Routine OPD Admissions To General And Private Wards For Two Weeks

All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has announced the suspension of routine OPD admissions to general and private wards in AIIMS Hospital and all Centres. It has been temporarily suspended in view of the need to optimise usage of available inpatient beds for hospitalisation of seriously ill emergency or semi-emergency patients.

The routine admissions have been suspended with immediate effect for a period of two weeks and will be reviewed after the completion of the mentioned period. AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dr DK Sharma issued a notice on September 1 with the approval of AIIMS Director. Sharma added that EHS patients (institute employees and their dependents) will continue to be hospitalised as clinically warranted.

“Emergency patients who require inpatient hospitalisation in general wards or such patients who are advised private wards hospitalisation owing to emergency / semi-emergency conditions, will continue to be admitted,” the notice read.

Spike in cases

The decision comes after Delhi recorded the highest spike in coronavirus cases on August 31 in nearly two months, with 2,028 fresh COVID-19 cases. On September 1, the capital reported 2312 new COVID-19 cases, 1050 discharges and 18 deaths. On July 1 and July 2, the city had recorded 2,442 and 2,373 cases respectively and it dipped to 2,244 on July 5, according to official figures.

As per the Ministry of Health, India's cumulative tests crossed 4.3 crores on Tuesday. 1,22,66,514 tests were done in the last 2 weeks alone. The states contributing maximum to the overall number of tests include Tamil Nadu, UP, and Maharashtra among others. Over 10 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

