AIIMS To Conduct Only Urgent Surgeries From April 10 Amid Resurgent Spread Of COVID-19

Amid a rapid surge of coronavirus cases in Delhi as well as in the rest of the country, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) decided on Thursday that only urgent procedures and surgeries will be done in its operation theatres from April 10.

As per the official press release, AIIMS medical superintendent Dr D K Sharma said that a meeting chaired by the AIIMS director was held in the Ramalingaswamy Board Room on Thursday over the reduction of the operation theatre services for the diversion of infrastructure, manpower, and material resources to stop the COVID-19 from spreading.

The Press Release read, "It has been decided at a meeting chaired by the AIIMS director in the Ramalingaswamy Board Room that the operation theatre services need to be curtailed in response to the heightened need for diversion of infrastructure, manpower, and material resources for the prevention and control of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Accordingly, it is decided that only urgent procedures or surgeries are to be taken up in various operation theatres of AIIMS with effect from 10.04.2021 (Saturday)," it added.

The AIIMS has also temporarily shut down the routine walk-in OPD patient registrations, including at the specialty clinics and all the centers of the hospital, with effect from Thursday to minimize the possibility of a community spread of COVID-19 and optimize the diversion of available manpower and resources for the treatment of the affected patients. The OPDs and specialty clinics will continue to register and provide OPD requisite services only for such patients (new and follow-up) who have prior appointments.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 7,437 fresh COVID-19 cases Thursday, the highest single-day surge this year, while 24 more people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,157, according to the city's Health Department. The positivity rate also increased to 8.1 percent from 6.1 percent the previous day, as the massive spike in cases witnessed over the past few weeks continues.

COVID-19 Cases In India

India reported 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases, 61,899 discharges, and 780 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,30,60,542

Total recoveries: 1,19,13,292

Active cases: 9,79,608

Death toll: 1,67,642

Total vaccination: 9,43,34,262

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: AP/PTI/Unsplash