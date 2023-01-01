AIIMS To Increase Involvement Of Faculties In Procurement, Store Management Functions

The AIIMS administration in New Delhi has decided to increase in the involvement of faculties in procurement and stores management functions, a move aimed at increasing transparency and reducing the burden on existing procuring authorities.

According to an office memorandum issued on Saturday, the involvement of the faculties will be increased by attaching them with stores and procurement functions in addition to existing systems in vogue.

This will help reduce the burden on existing procuring authorities and will also enable the faculty to gain valuable administrative experience which shall help them apply for positions like DMS, AMS, MS, etc not just at AllMS, New Delhi, but also at other AIIMS and government institutions, it said.

"As part of good governance, to increase transparency and to expand the faculty pool exposed to the functioning of procurement and stores, it has been decided to increase the involvement of faculty in procurement and stores management by attaching them with stores and procurement functions in addition to existing systems in vogue," OM read. Accordingly, it has been decided that all HoDs shall ensure that at least one faculty from the department is given the additional responsibility of stores and another faculty is given the additional responsibility of department procurement.

These faculty shall closely monitor their respective stores and procurement and shall forward store/procurement files in the channel decided by the Head of the Department, the OM read.

All chiefs of Centres shall give additional responsibility of each sub-store to a faculty from the respective centre and the responsibility of procurement for each sub-store to another faculty from the respective centre, it said. Medical Superintendent shall assign the additional responsibility of each sub-store in main hospital store to a faculty and the responsibility of procurement for each sub-store to another faculty.

These faculty shall closely monitor their respective sub-stores and procurement and shall forward the files in the channel decided by the Medical Superintendent, it said. Separate faculty shall be assigned the additional responsibility of DO store, Central Procurement Computer Facility Store, Hostel Store, etc. These faculty shall closely monitor their respective stores and procurement and shall forward the files in the channel decided by Additional Director (Admin), the OM said.

As a large number of young faculty (Assistant Professors/Associate Professors) have joined the Institute in the recent years, it is desirable that they should be given preference for such roles to enable their mentorship from an early stage itself, the OM read.