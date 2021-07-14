AIIMS To Train Nursing Staff In Pediatrics Care To Improve Preparations For 3rd COVID Wave

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi has decided to train all the nurses in pediatric care to prepare them for the third wave of COVID. The decision of the top hospital comes amid the battle against the second wave of COVID, with preparations being made on a large scale to keep everything in place in advance to combat the speculated third wave.

The top institute has organized a three-day training programme to train all its nurses to provide COVID related care and treatment for children. Amid the battle against the second wave of COVID, certain experts have predicted children to be heavily infected by the virus in the third wave of the pandemic. The hospital’s pediatric department took the charge of organizing the seminar along with the AIIMS Delhi College of Nursing.

The training will be imparted to all nursing staff of COVID-19 wards in batches over three days starting from July 12.

The measure is reflective of the government's preparedness for the third wave of COVID which looks inevitable given the rising cases across the country along with the complacent behaviour displayed by the public as norms are relaxed across states. A significant number of children below 18 along with many young adults contracted the virus in large numbers during the second wave of COVID. Reports of post-COVIDcomplications in several children, like, MISC (Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children) also surfaced. The nursing staff was taught to be vigilant of such diseases in children.

While there is no scientific evidence-based study at present, on which it can be acclaimed that the third wave will directly hit children, a survey conducted by the WHO and AIIMS a few weeks earlier, has found that seroprevalence was 55.7% in the below 18 years of age group and 63.5% in the 18+ age group.

A Lancet India Task Force had also earlier commissioned an advisory, highlighting the planning, protocol and policy guidelines for paediatricians, ahead of a likely third wave of COVID. Along with this, the ICU team of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics is also training paediatricians across the country to deal with the third wave.

PM Modi sounds alert on COVID third wave

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi during a meeting with the Chief Ministers of north-eastern states asserted that the common man has to be vigilant and hold his guard to keep the third wave of coronavirus at bay. He emphasised, “Don't wait for the third wave, try to avert it,” and asked the common man to take measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.

(Image: PTI)

(ANI Inputs)