AIIMS Warns Staff 'not To Cease Work'; Bans Use Of Loudspeakers After Nurses Go On Strike

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Tuesday issued a notice to its employees and faculty members, saying that no employee will "cease work for any reason." The prestigious Institute also banned the use of loudspeakers and shouting slogans inside the premises. This comes a day after the nursing staff at AIIMS Delhi decided to go on an indefinite strike starting today onwards against the suspension of Harish Kajila, the President of the Nurses Union. The nurses are demanding immediate revocation of Kajla's suspension.

In the notice, AIIMS Delhi wrote, "The said 'CODE OF CONDUCT' reproduced below, are once again being notified for information of and adherence by all the Nursing Officers/Sr. Nursing Officers of the Institute, irrespective of their grade & cadre and also the various Unions/Associations representing them in order to maintain peace & harmony in the campus and the smooth functioning of the Institute."

No employee of staff or faculty member will cease work for any reason whatsoever or disrupt the work or aid or abet such disruption or cessation.

No use of loudspeakers or shouting of slogans, demonstration, Dharna within the campus

No gate meetings or protest meetings of any kind whatsoever are to be held within the radius of 500 mtrs from the boundary of the institute.

No interference in any official work.

No resort to any disruptive activity.

All Trade Union activities will be carried outside the campus. Any violation will result into disciplinary and other actions."

Nursing Officer suspended

AIIMS administration, on Monday, April 25, issued an order suspending nursing officer Harish Kumar Kajla with "immediate effect" for heading the protests and misbehaving with the duty officer on Saturday. The order read, "Disciplinary proceedings are contemplated against Harish Kumar Kajla, nursing officer...during the period that this order shall remain in force the headquarters (of Kajla) should be New Delhi and (he) shall not leave the headquarters."

A senior official at the prestigious institute said a show-cause notice was issued to four nursing staff, including Kajla, for Saturday's incident and action has been initiated against him based on his response and the testimonies of other doctors and nurses who were present during the protest.