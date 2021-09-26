AIKS Demand Resignation Of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Darrang Firing Incident

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has demanded the resignation of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the brutal firing in Darrang district on September 23, Thursday. Two were killed and nine policemen were injured when police opened fire at 800 protestors who were opposing the government's anti-encroachment drive in Assam's Darrang district.

Condemning the incident, AIKS general secretary Hannan Mollah, president Dr Ashok Dhawale, joint secretaries NK Shukla and Vijoo Krishnan, and finance secretary P Krishnaprasad addressed a press conference in which they held the chief minister responsible for the incident.

The leaders said that Chief Minister Sarma also holds the home ministry portfolio, therefore, he was responsible for directing authorities to act against the civilians. They added that the Assam chief minister should resign from his post on moral grounds and demanded a judicial enquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court into the incident.

Darrang firing incident: AIKS demands Assam CM's resignation

The All India Kisan Sabha statement came after two civilians were killed and nine policemen injured in a firing incident that took place in the Dhalpur area of Assam's Darrang district during an anti-encroachment drive.

"AIKS expresses shock and anger at the manner in which brute force has been used to forcibly evict thousands of poor peasants in the Dholpur-Gorukhuti area of Sipajhar in Darrang district of Assam. Two farmers are reported to have been killed and many are injured in police firing. The horrific manner of the police action and the brutality inflicted on a farmer already shot dead is a blot on humanity," the peasant's front of the Communist Party of India said.

CM Sarma assures action against those involved in the incident

According to the AIKS leaders, the eviction drive took place even as a case was pending with the Gauhati High Court. The party blamed the government for not providing enough notice to the locals residing in the area and demanded compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for the families who had lost their breadwinners.

"The Sabha calls upon all its units to protest against the targeting of Muslim peasants and unleashing of brutal violence on them and demanded an immediate halt to the eviction drive and proper rehabilitation and resettlement for the affected families," AIKS said in its statement.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that the eviction drive was carried out with the agreement of representatives of the people being evicted. Though he assured action against those involved in the incident, he had allegedly given a clean chit to the police officials involved in the incident earlier. The Assam CM had alleged that the villagers started pelting stones when the policemen went for the encroachment drive.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @himantabiswa/Twitter)