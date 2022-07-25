Aim To Make All Govt Services Easily Accessible To People: J&K LG Manoj Sinha

The aim of the administration is to make all government services easily accessible to the people without human interface, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Monday.

The Lt Governor inaugurated Digital Jammu and Kashmir week and launched several digital initiatives at a function SKICC here. He also inaugurated Digi-Mela in districts which will generate awareness about digital solutions and new technologies.

The Lt Governor said that Digital J-K week programme will showcase citizen centric IT initiatives that have helped in bringing about greater transparency in governance and ease of living for citizens.

"Our aim is to make all government services easily accessible to the people without human interface. Today, details of every penny spent in J-K are in the public domain.

"As many as 209 government services have been integrated with Rapid Assessment System for real time feedback of citizens. Our recent assessment of citizens feedback shows 85 per cent approval rating for the citizen centric services," he said.

Emphasizing the need to take effective measures providing last mile solution in digital services for the people of J-K, the Lt Governor directed the stakeholders to formulate short-term goals of 3-6 months and long-term vision statements to transform core ICT infrastructure, governance and services for ease of living, accessibility, innovation to transform J-K into digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also launched 'Digi Dost' programme aimed at developing a strong network of digitally empowered young volunteers at District, Block and Panchayat level who can work as the brand ambassadors for Digital J-K and Digital India to achieve maximum mobilization and awareness on digital services.

‘Digi Dost’ volunteers will also assist in digital service delivery, data collection, training, spreading information regarding Digital India campaign and make the people aware about cyber hygiene and cybercrimes.

The Lt Governor observed that ‘digitally empowered’ is a new yardstick to measure the present literacy rate. The programmes and initiatives launched today are part of the government’s efforts to bring ease, transparency and convenience in public service delivery.

He also asked the District administrations to implement the goals of Digital J-K week in collaboration with civil society and PRIs.

Highlighting the digital reforms introduced to realize the vision of Digital J&K, the Lt Governor said that in the last two years, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dedicated efforts have been made to create an enabling environment for digital inclusion and promoting digital literacy to bridge the gap between government programs and citizens requirements.

J-K, through Innovation, Implementation and Inclusion is setting unprecedented benchmarks in digital initiatives and leading by example in the Prime Minister’s Digital India campaign, he said.

Earlier, the Lt Governor flagged off Digi-Yatra and inspected the stalls put up by various departments of UT administration for providing information and awareness on the digital services and their process being extended by them.

